Thick fog causes 30 vehicle chain reaction accident on eastbound I-86 Monday morning

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thick fog on Monday morning on Interstate 86 caused a multi-vehicle accident and sent several to the hospital.

According to the Idaho State Police and Local News Channel 8, a thick layer of fog covered a portion of eastbound I-86 close to exit 56 near Pocatello which caused extremely poor visibility. Vehicles started to slow down quicky and personal and commercial vehicles began to run into each other, causing a chain reaction involving approximately 30 vehicles.

ISP reports that multiple people were hospitalized and transported via ambulance or personal vehicles.

The accident happened at about 8am, and eastbound 86 was closed from exit 56 to exit 59 for nearly seven hours, which allowed for emergency responders and tow trucks to assist those involved and to help clear the scene.

