This year Twin Falls County has surpassed last year’s suicide total

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office the county has surpassed last year’s number of suicides.

In 2022 Twin Falls County saw 21 suicides, and the county has seen 22 suicides this year.

Lori Stewart with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office says the number of suicides typically goes down around the holidays in November in December but unfortunately spikes in January after the new year.

She said she is hopeful with the number of people in mental health crisis coming down in September and October compared to the summer.

She also said the 988 suicide and crisis hotline receives fewer calls from Southern Idaho compared to the rest of the state.

“988 is a great resource, you don’t have to be suicidal to call that, you can be sad, depressed and need somebody to talk to, you could be worried about somebody else and looking for resources and information,” said Stewart. “So, it’s a great resource for our community.”

Stewart said things to watch for in someone struggling with mental health or contemplating suicide can be changes in mood, isolation, and giving away possessions.

