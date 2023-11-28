Toys for Tots: Mobile Restoration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the next three weeks, KMVT will be joining 12 local business that have graciously donated their office space as drop-off locations for Toys for Tots.

According to the main Website for Toys for Tots; “The basic mission of the Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.”

We kick it off with Mobile Restoration in Twin Falls.

To watch the full interview, click the play button in the video above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.