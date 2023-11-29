Annie Nikolnikova named NJCAA First Team All-American

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho’s Annie Nikolnikova has been named a NJCAA first-team All-American.

The sophomore middle blocker for the Golden Eagles finished the year ranked 2nd in hitting percentage and was also named the Region 18 Player of the Year.

This year, Nikolnikova and CSI finished the year 27-10, on their way to a seventh-place finish at the NJCAA national tournament, in their first appearance at the dance since 2018.

She was also in the top 20 in the country in blocks per set with 1.1.

What’s next for Nikolnikova is up in the air.

After being with the Golden Eagles for the last two seasons, she is now looking to make that next jump in her career.

She told KMVT near the end of the season about her feelings on her time with CSI.

“A lot of people are going to be gone from this team including myself,” Nikolnikova said. “Next year it will be a different team, we are not going to play together, and we are not going to play here. It’s exciting and a little bit sad.”

Wherever Nikolnikova will be next season, KMVT will be cheering her on.

