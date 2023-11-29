Annual Festival of Lights Parade to take place Friday night; expect road closures in downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Festival of Lights Parade is taking place this Friday in downtown Twin Falls.

The parade will feature floats and displays from local businesses and organizations all aimed to get people into the holiday spirit.

The parade begins on Main Avenue at Magic Valley High School and will end at Jerome Street.

There will be multiple road closures in place Friday afternoon into the evening.

Main Ave. will shut down from Jerome Street to Castleford Street beginning at 3:00 p.m. so they can place the barriers.

Perhaps the most exciting feature, is Santa Claus who will be in the parade and light the downtown Christmas tree at the end of the night.

“The city of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department has done a beautiful job putting up a beautiful tree this year, as well as all the lights and we will light up all the lights and the Christmas tree and we hope the community will be able to come down and enjoy the festivities with us,” said Josh Palmer, the public information coordinator with the City of Twin Falls.

They suggest people arrive early and park off of one of the Second Avenues.

The parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.