Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Annual Festival of Lights Parade to take place Friday night; expect road closures in downtown Twin Falls

The parade begins on Main Avenue at Magic Valley High School and will end at Jerome Street.
Santa Claus will be in the parade and light the downtown Christmas tree at the end of the night.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:29 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Festival of Lights Parade is taking place this Friday in downtown Twin Falls.

The parade will feature floats and displays from local businesses and organizations all aimed to get people into the holiday spirit.

The parade begins on Main Avenue at Magic Valley High School and will end at Jerome Street.

There will be multiple road closures in place Friday afternoon into the evening.

Main Ave. will shut down from Jerome Street to Castleford Street beginning at 3:00 p.m. so they can place the barriers.

Perhaps the most exciting feature, is Santa Claus who will be in the parade and light the downtown Christmas tree at the end of the night.

“The city of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department has done a beautiful job putting up a beautiful tree this year, as well as all the lights and we will light up all the lights and the Christmas tree and we hope the community will be able to come down and enjoy the festivities with us,” said Josh Palmer, the public information coordinator with the City of Twin Falls.

They suggest people arrive early and park off of one of the Second Avenues.

The parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Three vehicle accident on HWY 93 blocks traffic on Tuesday afternoon (11/21/23)
Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Santa Claus will be in the parade and light the downtown Christmas tree at the end of the night.
Festival of Lights Parade drawing near
FAFSA
CSI to hold FAFSA Prep Night for anyone who is interested in attending college next year
For the 2024/2025 FAFSA application, there are a few changes.
FAFSA night available Wednesday at CSI
A Post Falls man was arrested for kidnapping and lewd conduct after meeting an underage girl...
Post Falls man arrested for having sex with minor