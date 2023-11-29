Ashston Jeanty named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year

Advertise with Us
By Kole Emplit
Nov. 28, 2023
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, per a release on Tuesday afternoon.

The news should not come as a big shock, as he was breathtaking this season.

He is the first FBS player to rush for 1,000 yards and have 500 yards receiving in a single season since 2019.

He achieved it in only 10 games, as he missed the Fresno State and New Mexico games in November.

Jeanty was also named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan simply says give him the ball and watch him work.

“A couple of times with him you take your eyes to the call sheet for the next call, you think you created a first down play and then you hear the roar, you hear the buzz,” Hamdan said. “He’s one of those rare talents when you get him the ball in space. It’s one thing to know where he’s at, it’s another thing to bring him down.”

Jeanty along with Cade Beresford, Ahmed Hassanein, and James Ferguson-Reynolds received All-Mountain West First Team honors while Kage Casey, Jonah Dalmas, and Andrew Simpson were recognized with second-team honors.

Garrett Curran, A’Marion McCoy, Marco Notarainni, Seyi Oladipo, and Alexander Teubner were listed on the honorable mention list.

You can catch Boise State in the title game Saturday against UNLV for a 1 p.m. Mountain Time kick-off.

The game will be broadcast on FOX.

