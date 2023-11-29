Christmas model railroad special exhibit December 9

Advertise with Us
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are hosting a special Christmas exhibit on December 9, and the community is invited to come and visit.

To help explain what the process of putting the exhibit together looks like we were joined by Marvin Barnes from the Magic Valley Model Railroaders on Rise and Shine who broke down the process.

To hear more about what the process looks like click the play button above.

