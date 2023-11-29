Advertise with Us
CSI to hold FAFSA Prep Night for anyone who is interested in attending college next year

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:11 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is inviting the community to FAFSA Prep Night Wednesday evening.

For the 2024/2025 FAFSA application, there are a few changes.

The first is the application doesn’t open until December 31.

The second change is you have to create your FSA I.D. first, and then wait a few days before you are able to fill out the application for the FAFSA.

But, the College of Southern Idaho Financial Aid Office is here to help you through it.

Wednesday night’s event is for anyone, whether you are a senior who is going to college next year or an adult looking to return to school.

“Paying for college is a barrier that a lot of students face, and if we can help get them over that initial hump to come to college, it’s just another resource that we offer to help students,” said Justin Nukaya, who plans events and outreach at CSI.

They will help you create your FSA I.D. so that way when the application opens, you are ready to apply as soon as possible.

The event is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.

For more information, visit this link.

