Four Minico band members chosen for Boise State’s Blue Thunder Honor Marching Band

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico High School band has been working hard all year long to entertain fans of both music and sports whether at band concerts or Spartans athletic events.

This year, four Minico band members were awarded the honor of playing with the Boise State Blue Thunder High School Honor Marching Band on a football gameday.

“We nominate students by their longevity of participation here at Minico. They [Boise] select based on age and instrumentation a little bit, so all the kids that went were seniors and juniors, section leaders and drum majors,” Minico High School Band Instructor Brett Barker said.

Minico’s band sent three seniors and one junior to the honor marching band in three instrument groups across the band of about 45 students.

The students nominated have been involved with band and music in general for nearly their entire lives and they credit their band teacher Mr. Barker for helping them get to this point.

“Well, he definitely pushes us, and to give us the opportunity to do that it means a lot to us,” junior flutist Cameron Ball said.

“He also has never treated us less than his equal, he’s never treated anyone like they can’t play, he believes everyone can play their instrument just some people have different skill levels than others,” said senior flutist Krystal Lee.

The band members were tasked with learning some new songs for gameday as well as a routine, visuals and marching patterns to play alongside the Blue Thunder marching band.

The students said that the experience was slightly more difficult than they anticipated, however they all agreed it was a great opportunity.

“It was actually something I really wanted to do, it was something that was one of my goals in band to be in the Boise State Honor Marching Band and I thought it was a really good experience and I definitely would go again,” senior clarinetist Colby Barlow said.

“I also think it was a wonderful experience and a really great opportunity and I just learned so much being around friends,” senior trumpeter Shane Rydalch said.

The Minico High School band has been sending students to the Blue Thunder High School Honor Marching Band since the founding of the event in 2017.

The school plans to continue sending more students to the event in future years.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.