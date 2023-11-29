Advertise with Us
Jerome School District consider four-day school week

By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome School District held a board meeting on Tuesday night, November 28th. during the superintendents’ report, a topic of discussion was a four-day school week.

Currently 97 school districts across Idaho have four-day school weeks, and the Jerome School District is the next district to consider adjusting to a four-day week schedule for students. About two years ago an ADHOC committee was formed, with the intent to survey the community for feedback on the pro’s and con’s of making that kind of schedule switch.

In Tuesday’s night’s meeting, KMVT learned that two district’s surveyed that they liked the 4-day weeks. Some reported an increase in attendance, teacher recruitment and retention. It was also reported that most food insecurities and childcare concerns solved themselves.

“As you can see from the survey results the majority are definitely in favor of moving to four days, no matter which you know which population you look at , minus the business owners, we’re right at 50 today. Sadly 2% for the Friday, so the majority are looking are preferring that Friday. The biggest benefits across the board, no matter which population you look at were the family time and avoiding the burn outs for teachers and students,” said committee member, Kim Lickley.

No decision was made during the meeting. It is unknown when the four-day week would start if approved by the board. There are still some concerns including lengths of days and after school responsibilities such as, completing homework and athletics.

