Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Lapwai murder suspect arrested in Oregon

A Lapwai man who was indicted on murder charges in October was finally arrested in Oregon.
A Lapwai man who was indicted on murder charges in October was finally arrested in Oregon.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — A northern Idaho man wanted on second degree murder and use of a firearm was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Monday in Pendleton, Oregon.

20-year-old William Eyle allegedly shot and killed a man on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation back in May.

On October 17, Eyle was charged in U.S. District Court with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a previously unsealed indictment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the murder investigation and the U.S.M.S. later joined the hunt for Eyle after the warrant for his arrest was issued.

Eyle’s mother, Jacinta Wheeler, 43, also of Lapwai, was charged in the same indictment with accessory after the fact to murder. 

Wheeler allegedly cleaned out Eyle’s car, disposed of evidence, and assisted Eyle in leaving the reservation. 

Her trial is scheduled for March 25, 2024.

The arrest stems from the work conducted between tribal, state, and federal partners, including the Nez Perce Tribal Police, Umatilla Tribal Police, Yakama Nation Police, the Moscow Police Department, Oregon State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Marshals Service.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force

Latest News

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office arrested Conner Henricksen at a local hotel.
Post Falls man arrested after meeting a minor for sex in Twin Falls, court documents say
Christmas Model Train Display
Christmas model railroad special exhibit December 9
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 11-29
Festival of Lights Parade
Annual Festival of Lights Parade to take place Friday night; expect road closures in downtown Twin Falls