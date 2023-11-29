Lapwai murder suspect arrested in Oregon

PENDLETON, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — A northern Idaho man wanted on second degree murder and use of a firearm was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Monday in Pendleton, Oregon.

20-year-old William Eyle allegedly shot and killed a man on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation back in May.

On October 17, Eyle was charged in U.S. District Court with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a previously unsealed indictment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the murder investigation and the U.S.M.S. later joined the hunt for Eyle after the warrant for his arrest was issued.

Eyle’s mother, Jacinta Wheeler, 43, also of Lapwai, was charged in the same indictment with accessory after the fact to murder.

Wheeler allegedly cleaned out Eyle’s car, disposed of evidence, and assisted Eyle in leaving the reservation.

Her trial is scheduled for March 25, 2024.

The arrest stems from the work conducted between tribal, state, and federal partners, including the Nez Perce Tribal Police, Umatilla Tribal Police, Yakama Nation Police, the Moscow Police Department, Oregon State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Marshals Service.

