Majorjon Kaylor, who is facing four counts of first-degree murder may not go to trial as parties seek mediation

WALLACE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The quadruple murder trial against a northern Idaho man who has been charged with killing four of his neighbors has been put on hold, and now may not even happen.

Court documents show that the parties in the case of 31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor, who is accused of killing a family of four in Kellogg in June of this year, will try mediation outside of court in hopes of reaching an agreement.

The parties could agree to a resolution, which could include what they deem would be an appropriate sentence.

The mediation will be conducted by Hon. Jay Gaskill, a retired District Judge. Gaskill will work with the parties involved to find a resolution.

Court documents state that the parties must make reasonable efforts to exercise good faith during the mediation, which must be scheduled before December 16, 2023.

Gaskill is required to file a report once mediation concludes and inform the court if any party fails to comply with the mediation.

If the parties can’t reach an agreement in mediation, the trial will proceed on January 8, 2024.

Also, court documents show that the attorney representing Kaylor has also filed paperwork with the court as the defendant waived his right to a speedy trial, which gives the state and Kaylor’s defense team more time to prepare.

Kaylor faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kenneth Guardipee (65), Kenna Guardipee (41), Devin Smith (18) and Aiken Smith (16) on June 18, 2023.

If he goes to trial and is found guilty, the state does not intend to seek the death penalty.

