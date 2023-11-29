Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Majorjon Kaylor, who is facing four counts of first-degree murder may not go to trial as parties seek mediation

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, back in court to seek mediation with the parties involved instead of...
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, back in court to seek mediation with the parties involved instead of going to trial.(KREM2 News | KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The quadruple murder trial against a northern Idaho man who has been charged with killing four of his neighbors has been put on hold, and now may not even happen.

Court documents show that the parties in the case of 31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor, who is accused of killing a family of four in Kellogg in June of this year, will try mediation outside of court in hopes of reaching an agreement.

The parties could agree to a resolution, which could include what they deem would be an appropriate sentence.

The mediation will be conducted by Hon. Jay Gaskill, a retired District Judge. Gaskill will work with the parties involved to find a resolution.

Court documents state that the parties must make reasonable efforts to exercise good faith during the mediation, which must be scheduled before December 16, 2023.

Gaskill is required to file a report once mediation concludes and inform the court if any party fails to comply with the mediation.

If the parties can’t reach an agreement in mediation, the trial will proceed on January 8, 2024.

Also, court documents show that the attorney representing Kaylor has also filed paperwork with the court as the defendant waived his right to a speedy trial, which gives the state and Kaylor’s defense team more time to prepare.

Kaylor faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kenneth Guardipee (65), Kenna Guardipee (41), Devin Smith (18) and Aiken Smith (16) on June 18, 2023.

If he goes to trial and is found guilty, the state does not intend to seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Handcuffs image
Twin Falls man arrested after police chase
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Three vehicle accident on HWY 93 blocks traffic on Tuesday afternoon (11/21/23)
Three vehicle accident blocks HWY 93 Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Jason Eaton, 48, accused of shooting three Palestinian students at Brown University may have...
Suspect accused of shooting three Palestinian students at Brown University may have Idaho ties.
988 SUICIDE CRISIS HOTLINE
This year Twin Falls County has surpassed last year’s suicide total
FILE - This June 8, 2017, photo shows the Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise, Idaho. A...
Idaho is asking SCOTUS to allow abortion ban to remain in effect while court reviews case
Idaho Attorney General's lawsuit against IDHW dismissed by Ada County Judge
IDHW grant investigation continues as Attorney General’s suit is dismissed by judge