Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Officials are reminding drivers to clear their windshields of frost and snow

“Oftentimes what you’ll see is someone takes their debit or credit card and just clears a little strip; a battle strip is what we call it.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls city officials are reminding drivers to completely clear their windshields of frost and snow as we approach winter.

Twin Falls spokesperson Josh Palmer said it is state law that drivers clear anything from their windshield that would obstruct their view.

He said the law is enforced and the complete front, rear, and side windows must be clear, or it could result in a citation.

He said with winter break coming more kids could be playing outside in the snow, so drivers need to have a clear field of view especially when the sun is low in the sky creating more glare.

“Oftentimes what you’ll see is someone takes their debit or credit card and just clears a little strip; a battle strip is what we call it,” said Palmer. “And you can’t see much especially when you’re driving you need 360 degrees, or 180 at least, view of everything off to the sides, you can’t see when there’s that little strip.”

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office fine for driving with an obstructed windshield is $67.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning

Latest News

The number of people dying in Virginia from drug overdoses is skyrocketing.
Virginia leaders fighting back against drug overdoses
In the “Blank Space” of Abby’s bedroom, her love for Taylor Swift shines.
Taylor Swift fans across the world help Chesterfield girl celebrate 13th birthday
Atlee High School principal John Wheeler, with the family’s permission, identified the teen...
15-year-old struck, killed by train near Hanover schools
#7 Dutchtown at #6 Zachary High School Football Playoff Preview
While it’s the season of giving, inflation, credit card debt, and cost of living are taking...
Inflation impacting donations for Central Virginia nonprofits