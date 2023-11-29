Officials are reminding drivers to clear their windshields of frost and snow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls city officials are reminding drivers to completely clear their windshields of frost and snow as we approach winter.

Twin Falls spokesperson Josh Palmer said it is state law that drivers clear anything from their windshield that would obstruct their view.

He said the law is enforced and the complete front, rear, and side windows must be clear, or it could result in a citation.

He said with winter break coming more kids could be playing outside in the snow, so drivers need to have a clear field of view especially when the sun is low in the sky creating more glare.

“Oftentimes what you’ll see is someone takes their debit or credit card and just clears a little strip; a battle strip is what we call it,” said Palmer. “And you can’t see much especially when you’re driving you need 360 degrees, or 180 at least, view of everything off to the sides, you can’t see when there’s that little strip.”

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office fine for driving with an obstructed windshield is $67.

