Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Post Falls man arrested after meeting a minor for sex in Twin Falls, court documents say

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office arrested Conner Henricksen at a local hotel.
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office arrested Conner Henricksen at a local hotel.(Twin Falls Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 19-year-old is behind bars after driving 570 miles to meet up with an underage girl for sex in Twin Falls.

According to court documents, Post Falls resident Conner Henriksen was arrested Sunday at a Twin Falls hotel, after SIRCOMM pinged the girl’s cell phone.

The child’s grandfather reported his granddaughter missing just before four a.m., after she never arrived at her friend’s house.

The grandparent discovered she met up with a 19-year-old named Conner she met through Snapchat.

Henriksen is facing felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 and first-degree kidnapping, plus three misdemeanor counts of enticing of children and providing shelter to runaway children.

His bond is set at $100,000.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 8.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning

Latest News

Christmas Model Train Display
Christmas model railroad special exhibit December 9
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 11-29
Festival of Lights Parade
Annual Festival of Lights Parade to take place Friday night; expect road closures in downtown Twin Falls
Santa Claus will be in the parade and light the downtown Christmas tree at the end of the night.
Festival of Lights Parade drawing near