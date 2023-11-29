Post Falls man arrested after meeting a minor for sex in Twin Falls, court documents say

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 19-year-old is behind bars after driving 570 miles to meet up with an underage girl for sex in Twin Falls.

According to court documents, Post Falls resident Conner Henriksen was arrested Sunday at a Twin Falls hotel, after SIRCOMM pinged the girl’s cell phone.

The child’s grandfather reported his granddaughter missing just before four a.m., after she never arrived at her friend’s house.

The grandparent discovered she met up with a 19-year-old named Conner she met through Snapchat.

Henriksen is facing felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 and first-degree kidnapping, plus three misdemeanor counts of enticing of children and providing shelter to runaway children.

His bond is set at $100,000.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 8.

