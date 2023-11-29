Advertise with Us
Twin Falls girls basketball dominates in conference opener; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores

Twin Falls will travel to cross-town rivals Canyon Ridge on Thursday for a 7:30 tip-off.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a fun night of hoops with the basketball season settling in.

First up for the night was a Great Basin Conference matchup between the Burley Bobcats and Twin Falls Bruins.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Bruins kicked it into gear.

They dominated the remainder of the game and came away with a 51-27 win.

Burley is back in action on Saturday as they host Preston at 7:30.

Twin Falls will take on cross-town rivals Canyon Ridge on Thursday for a 7:30 tipoff. Canyon Ridge will host.

Also in action were the Lighthouse Christian Lions, as they welcomed the Vision Charter Golden Eagles.

The Lions played with only six players Tuesday night.

The team was gassed and couldn’t keep up with the Golden Eagles.

Vision Charter would go on to win 41-18.

Lighthouse is back in action Thursday as they travel and take on Richfield for a 6:00 start time.

Other girls basketball scores

Valley 41, Shoshone 36

  • Valley: Lexi Huetting 13 points
  • Shoshone: Melina Tellez 16 points

Richfield 49, Castleford 21

  • Richfield: Kasey Hendren 22 points | Shelby Jones 20 points
  • Castleford: Marilia Cabritro eight points

Filer 50, Marsh Valley 38

  • Filer: Hazel Fischer 14 points, 11 rebounds | Reese Hills nine points, eight rebounds

Oakley 40, Raft River 36

  • Raft River: Jentry Hawker 18 points

Minico 61, Canyon Ridge 23

Twin Falls Christian Academy 30, Camas County 17

Kimberly 55, Homedale 44

Dietrich 50, Glenns Ferry 37

Boys basketball scores

Eagle 47, Minico 39

Pocatello 76, Twin Falls 54

Wendell 58, Melba 56

