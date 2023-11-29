Advertise with Us
Voices Against Violence hold donation drive for Giving Tuesday

By Dereka Kay
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that started back in 2012. It’s a simple idea behind the day: encourage people to do good and get the community involved.

This year for Giving Tuesday, Voices Against Violence collaborated with the movement at Grocery Outlet from 9am until 5pm, on November 28th, where they accepted donations. Voices Against Violence also had another team collecting donations at Albertson’s.

The nonprofit has a pantry available to their clients in need and they’re looking for donations to keep things in stock.

“We serve men, women and children, and so Giving Tuesday really focuses on what our cause is and that’s to empower survivors of violence. And whether that’s through small contributions like providing selfcare items, personal care items, hygiene items, providing monetary donations, food donations, all of those things. The smallest contributions could really be lifesaving for our clients,” said The VAV Director of Programs, Noemi Juarez.

For those who missed out on Giving Tuesday, you can drop off donations at VAV’s office location on 2nd Avenue in Twin Falls. Their Rupert location will also allow drop off donations. If you’d like to make a monetary donation, visit VAVMV.ORG .

