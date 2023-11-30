Behind the Business: Twin Falls Chevrolet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buying a car, whether used or new can be stressful, but at Twin Falls Chevrolet, they aim to make it as stress free as possible.

Twin Falls Chevrolet is now open at their brand-new location, 1731 Parkview Drive in Twin Falls, right next to the Subaru Dealership, which makes sense because Twin Falls Subaru and Twin Falls Chevrolet are now owned and operated by the same people.

“All on one campus makes it much more convenient for our guests to show up with the amount of inventory that we have, because we have about 300 used cars in stock, probably 150 new between the two, so yes a great location to check out multiple types of vehicles,” said Weston Abbott, the general manager of Twin Falls Chevrolet.

Compared to their old location on Blue Lakes, their new show room and service department has improved by leaps and bounds.

“We have a relaxed shopping experience, we’ve got a seven day money back, a 30 day exchange, so you can’t buy the wrong vehicle, that you can have peace of mind that you bought the right vehicle, as well as a 90 day power train on most of our used vehicles, we actually have non-commissioned sales people as well so they are not trying to force someone to buy a car just to make a quick buck, they are actually focused on finding you the right vehicle,” said Abbott.

Their service department has top notch, state of the art equipment which can service up to 30 cars at a time.

Between both Subaru and Chevy, they employ close to 200 people in the sales and the service departments.

“The shop is massive, the old shop, it had, to get a long bed truck into some of the bays, you had to do about 15 point turn, it was like watching Austin Powers when he had to do a U-turn in a tunnel, but now you can just pull right here, there are in ground lifts, so there are no door dings possible, because there is nothing to hit the doors on,” said Christian Robinson, the marketing director.

They don’t just care about selling cars, both Chevy and Subaru have put a big focus on giving back to the community.

Right now we are collecting toys for Toys for Tots, we’ve got some contributions for the JAE Foundation, to help their cause of mental health awareness and just help people who are struggling. So we are able to do more for the community as well because we have this new facility,” said Robinson.

You can visit the new Twin Falls Chevrolet from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1731 Parkview Drive.

