Burleys’ Gatlin Bair receives his All-American Bowl jersey

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday evening, Burley wide receiver and Boise State commit Gatlin Bair was officially introduced as part of the All-American Bowl roster.

The All-American Bowl is a high school football all-star game, held annually at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The game features the top 100 senior football players from across the country, split up into teams representing the Eastern and Western United States.

Gatlin Bair will be featured as the No. 1 recruit in Idaho history.

He told KMVT, it’s a dream come true to participate in the game.

“It’s awesome and a dream come true,” Bair said. “A lot of kids want to play in this game, so, the opportunity is something I’m grateful for.”

Bair recorded nearly 2,300 yards receiving, along with 29 touchdowns throughout his high school career.

He also had 330 yards rushing, scoring seven touchdowns.

Burley head coach Cameron Andersen said the news wasn’t too big of a shock, knowing how hard Bair worked for this accomplishment.

“When Gatlin moved here and talked about the goals he had, it was obvious that he was going to achieve anything he wanted because of how hard he worked, the sacrifices he made, and the everyday life choices that he made,” Andersen said.

Bair is only the third Idahoan to receive an invite to the prestigious bowl game. Tommy Togiai and Colson Yankoff were the others.

However, he will be the second athlete in Idaho to participate.

He hopes he can pave the way for more Idaho athletes.

“For me, it’s a really big thing, but at the same time, I hope it can be a more common thing,” Bair said. “I think Idaho has a lot of talent, and I think that hopefully, me having this opportunity can open more doors for more kids in the state of Idaho.”

Everyone will remember Bair’s breathtaking performances on the gridiron in high school, but now he’s the perfect role model for anyone wishing to achieve their dreams.

“Having him as a model for our team and this community to act the way he does, be the way he is, and still achieve high-level stuff, that’s really satisfying as a coach to see,” Andersen said. “We will absolutely have a living breathing example that we can talk about for years that if you want to achieve a certain level, this is the hard work and sacrifice and everyday choices that goes into it.”

The game will take place on January 6th at 11:00 am Mountain time at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Andersen will help coach in the bowl game as he will be on the sidelines with Bair one last time.

Following the game, Bair will go on his mission starting February 19th in Dallas Texas.

The entire community couldn’t be prouder.

