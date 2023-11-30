Chad Daybell back in court for motion hearings

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —When Chad Daybell goes to trial in 2024, the proceedings will now be available via Youtube live stream.

That’s what 7th district Magistrate Judge Steven Boyce decided earlier on Wednesday.

Last year cameras were banned when Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell were set to stand trial together.

However, the trial was severed, meaning that the two would be tried separately. At that time, Judge Boyce had banned cameras for Vallow Daybell’s trial in Boise.

Boyce heard arguments Wednesday morning from the state, Daybell’s defense, and an attorney for three media organizations. He ruled that he will allow live streaming of the trial.

That means the media will not be allowed to have cameras in the courtroom.

Also, the court will remain in control of the livestream that will be modeled after the one used for Vallow Daybell’s verdict reading in an Ada County court back in May.

Judge Boyce will not allow still photos during the trial.

Motions were also heard about changing the venue, and taking the death penalty off the table, to name a few.

Judge Boyce will make a ruling on those at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.