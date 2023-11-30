Department of Education visits Idaho to learn about our community schools

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Community schools aren’t a new thing in Idaho, but they are getting new attention for being a model that works and that could help other districts get involved.

Community schools are schools that bring in community services to students and their families in a safe and known setting.

The school becomes a hub for services that may not be accessible outside of it. While the school doesn’t pay for the services it does take a designated coordinator to oversee how it’s run.

Around 30 of them exist in the state and that’s what brought Department of Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona to a Boise area school this week.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield says, “Secretary Cardona was interested in hearing how it came about, what kind of collaboration had taken place to be able to go into these school districts and really get these things put together.”

That wasn’t the only thing that brought Secretary Cardona to the gem state.

He also brought with him the announcement that Idaho has been awarded a grant to expand the community schools program throughout the state.

“I think what’s really important about Idaho’s part in this, is the fact that we get when it’s all said and done our state will get a big bulk of all of the monies that were allocated and I really believe that’s because we have been doing this very well we’ve been successful at it we have more and more schools that are interested in it,” said Superintendent Critchfield said.

The multi-year grant will allow those districts who want to get involved in community schools and lacked financial assistance the boost needed to get started.

.That along with the existing network can provide resources which will allow the program to reach even more of Idaho’s students.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.