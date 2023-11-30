First Federal Bank presents Casperson Family Christmas Lights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A beloved local tradition has returned again to the Magic Valley this holiday season. Since Thanksgiving night and operating through New Year’s Day, First Federal Bank will present the Casperson Family Christmas Lights.

The festive light display is located First Federal Bank Park and the Sunway Soccer Complex, located at N 2700 E and North College Road in Twin Falls. If the public is interested in seeing the lights, they will illuminate from 6 pm to 10 pm every day, free of charge.

“First Fed is proud to support this long-standing community tradition and continue the legacy of Max Casperson and his vision – making the holiday season joyous for all,” said Nick Popplewell, Assistant Vice President of the First Federal Bank.

Max Casperson began his holiday display after 9/11, starting with a single sign that read “God Bless America” on his barn. Each year, the collection of lights and themed scenes grew, eventually becoming large enough to be featured in USA Today’s Most Outrageous Christmas Lights.

When Casperson passed away last year in 2022, the First Federal partnered with the Casperson family to continue the tradition. The setting up of the display began in mid-October to meet the Thanksgiving night debut. Countless volunteers from First Federal Bank have been assisting with the effort, as well as many community members, businesses, and municipal entities.

“Those involved in making the display happen are owed a significant debt of gratitude. It doesn’t happen without them,” stated Popplewell. “We especially want to thank Wendy Davis and the City of Twin Falls, Twin Falls County, Lee Family Broadcasting, Sean Knutz and Electric One West, and Lloyd Casperson. They all have played a special role in this project.”

Individuals who visit the display can either stay in their car and simply drive along North College Road or park and walk on the sidewalk that runs parallel to the display. As a reminder, please avoid touching the various light structures and scenes.

