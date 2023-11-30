Funkhouser, Lonnie Guy

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we say goodbye to a beloved husband, father, son, coach, friend and mentor. Lonnie Guy Funkhouser passed away peacefully in his favorite football chair on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Born on December 21, 1965, to Connie (Williams) Funkhouser and Pat Funkhouser of Fairfield, Lonnie’s love for the Camas Prairie started early with his horse, cowboy hat and rope, and participation in any sport available.

With his natural athleticism and competitive personality, Lonnie dreamed of becoming a teacher and coach someday. His dream turned into reality upon his completion of high school at Camas County in 1984 and then receiving his Bachelor of Art Degree at Boise State University in 1995. Lonnie went on to earn his first teaching/coaching position at Hagerman High School.

Prior to this, in 1994, Lonnie married Sarah (Gibbons) Funkhouser and was blessed with two incredible boys, Austin Patrick and Samuel Warren. “They were,” as Lonnie said, “the best thing in the world.”

Although Lonnie and Sarah separated, they remained friends. In 2014, Donna Lancaster, a familiar face around Wendell caught Lonnie’s eye, and soon the two became inseparable. They married in 2019, and to his last days, Lonnie swore she was “the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.” Lonnie also gained a stepson, Dallas Clawson.

More joyful news came for Lonnie in the summer of 2020 with the long-anticipated introduction of his daughter, Courtney Dunn. He said of his time with her: “I sure love her and we have the best talks.”

Lonnie was a wonderful father, husband, and friend, but he was known by those outside of the family for his outstanding coaching and presence in the athletic world. “Coach Funk” (as he preferred to be called) was a prominent figure in the Magic Valley. He taught and coached football in Hagerman from 1997 until 2013. He also assisted at Gooding High School from 2014 to 2017, and even taught at Wendell for one year until ending his career as a Glenns Ferry Pilot. Coach Funk was also a track and field starter and worked State meets as well as local meets around the area. His presence was felt everywhere. In fact, his “we and not me” motto still echoes on football fields around the area. His success as a coach cannot be denied. He helped lead the Hagerman Pirates to state titles in 2011 and 2013.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his father, Pat Funkhouser.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Lancaster Funkhouser; his daughter, Courtney Dunn; his sons, Austin and Sam Funkhouser; his stepson, Dallas Clawson; mother, Connie Funkhouser; and sister, Mindy (Shawn) Rudkin.

On or off the field, Lonnie’s big personality will never be forgotten. As his Pilot family says, “Lonnie’s straightforwardness, football stories, Funk- isms and his presence at all of our athletic activities will be missed.” Coach Funk loved his family, coaching and watching football, being part of the track and field community, farming, Glenns Ferry, and the students he taught and coached.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Camas County High School Gym in Fairfield. Services will conclude at the Gym

A private family graveside will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.