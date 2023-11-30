Advertise with Us
Gooding alumni Colston Loveland named 1st-Team All-Big Ten Offense

The tight end was second on the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, as he hauled in over 550 yards and four touchdowns.
The tight end was second on the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, as he hauled in over 550 yards and four touchdowns.(WXYZ)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding High School alumni and now Michigan Wolverine Colston Loveland was named a First-Team All-Big Ten Offensive Selection Wednesday afternoon.

The 2021 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year was fantastic this season for the Wolverines.

The tight end was second on the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, as he hauled in over 550 yards and four touchdowns.

Burley head coach and former Gooding coach Cameron Andersen coached Loveland during his time with the Senators, and could not be prouder.

“He put in the work and made sacrifices to be great. He is now reaping the benefits of that continuous work ethic,” Andersen said. “Colston has paved the way for so many in the state and the Magic Valley. He makes so many people associated with him proud.”

Loveland and the Wolverines will play Iowa on Saturday night for the Big Ten Championship.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time.

