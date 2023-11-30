Kimberly accident sends three to the hospital

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three people including a child, were sent to the hospital following a crash early Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 30 in Kimberly.

Idaho State Police say a 40-year-old driver from Kimberly in a 2023 Subaru Legacy was headed north on 3400 East. When police say she ran the stop sign at 3400 East and Highway 30 and collided with a 2022 Jeep Compass that was in the eastbound lane, driven by a 24-year-old Malad woman.

The driver of the Subaru and her juvenile passenger were air-lifted to St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

The driver of the Jeep was transported by personal vehicle.

The intersection was blocked for two and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriffs Office, the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, the Rock Creek Fire Department, the Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Lukes, and the Idaho Transportation Department. as they worked to investigate the crash.

