Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Kimberly accident sends three to the hospital

The intersection of 3400 East and Highway 30 was blocked on Wednesday due to a two-vehicle crash.
The intersection of 3400 East and Highway 30 was blocked on Wednesday due to a two-vehicle crash.(Rachelle Dille)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:35 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three people including a child, were sent to the hospital following a crash early Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 30 in Kimberly.

Idaho State Police say a 40-year-old driver from Kimberly in a 2023 Subaru Legacy was headed north on 3400 East. When police say she ran the stop sign at 3400 East and Highway 30 and collided with a 2022 Jeep Compass that was in the eastbound lane, driven by a 24-year-old Malad woman.

The driver of the Subaru and her juvenile passenger were air-lifted to St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

The driver of the Jeep was transported by personal vehicle.

The intersection was blocked for two and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriffs Office, the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, the Rock Creek Fire Department, the Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Lukes, and the Idaho Transportation Department. as they worked to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning

Latest News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {11/29/2023}
Officials are reminding drivers to completely clear their windshields of frost and snow before...
Officials are reminding drivers to clear their windshields of frost and snow
Jerome School District consider four-day school week
Voices Against Violence hold donation drive for Giving Tuesday