Lori Vallow Daybell moved from Idaho to Arizona

Maricopa County, Arizona (KMVT/KSVT) —Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited to Arizona from the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center and made her first court appearance in a Maricopa County courtroom this morning.

Vallow Daybell faces two conspiracy to commit murder charges in Arizona for the murder of her then husband Charles Vallow and the attempted murder of Lori’s niece’s now ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux.

Both indictments were handed down by a grand jury.

Vallow Dabell was already convicted in Idaho of the murders of her children and conspiring to commit murder in the death of her current husbands former wife Tammy Daybell.

Her next court date will be December 7th in Arizona.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference this afternoon.

