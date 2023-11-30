Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Lori Vallow Daybell moved from Idaho to Arizona

To face additional conspiring to commit murder and attempted murder
Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Maricopa County Jail on November 30, 2023 after extradition...
Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Maricopa County Jail on November 30, 2023 after extradition from Idaho.(Maricopa County Jail | KMVT)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maricopa County, Arizona (KMVT/KSVT) —Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited to Arizona from the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center and made her first court appearance in a Maricopa County courtroom this morning.

Vallow Daybell faces two conspiracy to commit murder charges in Arizona for the murder of her then husband Charles Vallow and the attempted murder of Lori’s niece’s now ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux.

Both indictments were handed down by a grand jury.

Vallow Dabell was already convicted in Idaho of the murders of her children and conspiring to commit murder in the death of her current husbands former wife Tammy Daybell.

Her next court date will be December 7th in Arizona.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference this afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force

Latest News

Gov. Little visits Twin Falls to speak with local students about ‘Idaho Launch’
Priority deadline for LAUNCH coming up fast
History at the Barn
Upcoming History at the Barn to discuss Basque History in Idaho
State officials believe LAUNCH is a program that will benefit the state in the long run. Many...
Benefits of LAUNCH
History at the Barn
History at the Barn