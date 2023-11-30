Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

P.E.O. book fair being held on December 2

Book Club Event
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On December 2, members of the Chapter CI PEO of Twin Falls will be hosting a book fair event.

The event will feature local authors who will be signing their books, and a portion of all the book sales will go towards supporting women in their educational goals.

To help promote the event we were joined by Brenda Grupe and Cindy Scott who explained everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

For more information click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force

Latest News

Christmas Model Train Display
Christmas model railroad special exhibit December 9
988 SUICIDE CRISIS HOTLINE
This year Twin Falls County has surpassed last year’s suicide total
The Christmas Show
The historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert is hosting “The Christmas Show” this weekend.
When a call comes into Air St. Luke’s, the entire crew knows time is of the essence and they...
One-on-One with Flight Paramedic Isaac Baker