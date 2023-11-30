P.E.O. book fair being held on December 2

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On December 2, members of the Chapter CI PEO of Twin Falls will be hosting a book fair event.

The event will feature local authors who will be signing their books, and a portion of all the book sales will go towards supporting women in their educational goals.

To help promote the event we were joined by Brenda Grupe and Cindy Scott who explained everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

For more information click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.