Priority deadline for LAUNCH coming up fast

If you're hoping to launch your career after high school, the chances are lifting away as the priority deadline is on Thursday.

LAUNCH gives high schools seniors the ability to get up to $8,000 to pay for tuition and fees when they go into in-demand careers.

The program was created in the 2023 legislative session.

Welding, H-Vac trained workers, construction, agriculture, and healthcare are some of the areas where the number of jobs available outweigh the workers. Many of those are jobs that require updated skills to keep up with technology.

Governor Brad Little says, “Twin Falls is one of the communities that I go there and kinda’ have round tables with businesses and ask them what’s working and what’s not working and almost continually I get we just don’t have enough skilled workforce.”

State officials believe LAUNCH is a program that will benefit the state in the long run. Many of the jobs are essential to the lives of Idahoans.

If you don’t work in them, you most likely benefit from them.

“I think it’s going to make everyone’s life in Idaho better. We all will use healthcare some of us at an advanced age more than others and it’s incredibly important that we have more healthcare workers and it’s really going to advance the state going forward,” said Governor Little.

