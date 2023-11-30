Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Red Lobster lost $11 million thanks to all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion

This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.
This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Red Lobster’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion may have been a little too popular.

The company says the promotion led to roughly $11 million in losses during the third quarter of this year.

Red Lobster made endless shrimp a permanent menu item in June.

At the time, it only cost $20. Now, the company is raising the price to $25, saying more people are taking advantage of the promotion than they expected.

Red Lobster saw a traffic increase of 2% compared to last quarter, and 4% compared to the previous year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force

Latest News

Book Fair Event
P.E.O. book fair being held on December 2
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order blocking Donald Trump from disparaging court staff at civil fraud trial
FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las...
2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows that price pressures continue...
Inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures continue to cool