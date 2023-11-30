Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Two Idaho children sickened by product recalled by FDA due to elevated lead levels

The FDA issued a recall of WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks cinnamon-flavored fruit pouches after...
The FDA issued a recall of WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks cinnamon-flavored fruit pouches after finding high levels of lead in them.(CNN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of Health and Welfare is reporting that local health officials have identified two children in Idaho whose blood lead levels were elevated after eating recalled cinnamon applesauce products.

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree as of late October. The products that are recalled are WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches, Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches.

Families are encouraged to double check their homes and throw away any pouches they find. The recalled items have been distributed nationwide through retailers like Dollar Tree, Amazon, and other online stores.

If your child has consumed any of the products listed, contact your local healthcare provider for testing and evaluation. If you do not have a primary health provider, contact local public health for available resources.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force

Latest News

File
Department of Education visits Idaho to learn about our community schools
Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Maricopa County Jail on November 30, 2023 after extradition...
Lori Vallow Daybell moved from Idaho to Arizona
Gov. Little visits Twin Falls to speak with local students about ‘Idaho Launch’
Priority deadline for LAUNCH coming up fast
History at the Barn
Upcoming History at the Barn to discuss Basque History in Idaho