Two Idaho children sickened by product recalled by FDA due to elevated lead levels

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of Health and Welfare is reporting that local health officials have identified two children in Idaho whose blood lead levels were elevated after eating recalled cinnamon applesauce products.

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree as of late October. The products that are recalled are WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches, Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches.

Families are encouraged to double check their homes and throw away any pouches they find. The recalled items have been distributed nationwide through retailers like Dollar Tree, Amazon, and other online stores.

If your child has consumed any of the products listed, contact your local healthcare provider for testing and evaluation. If you do not have a primary health provider, contact local public health for available resources.

