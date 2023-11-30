Wednesday Idaho prep basketball scores
How about some hump day high school hoops action! Lots of teams are off to hot starts, while others are shaking off the rust.
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Boys
Jerome 49, Buhl 47
- Jerome: Seth Capps 13 points, Wes Cook 12 points
Hagerman 75, Shoshone 24
- Hagerman: Ky Kendall 37 points, 10 steals, Martin Gonzales 24 points, Wyatt Mavencamp eight rebounds
Preston 63, Burley 34
Girl basketball scores
Oakley 45, Richfield 27
Dietrich 70, Murtaugh 68 (Double OT)
Rockland 44, Hagerman 16
