Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Wednesday Idaho prep basketball scores

How about some hump day high school hoops action! Lots of teams are off to hot starts, while others are shaking off the rust.
How about some Humpday high school hoops action! Lots of team off to hot starts, while others...
How about some Humpday high school hoops action! Lots of team off to hot starts, while others are shaking off the rust(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — How about some hump day high school hoops action! Lots of teams are off to hot starts, while others are shaking off the rust.

Boys

Jerome 49, Buhl 47

  • Jerome: Seth Capps 13 points, Wes Cook 12 points

Hagerman 75, Shoshone 24

  • Hagerman: Ky Kendall 37 points, 10 steals, Martin Gonzales 24 points, Wyatt Mavencamp eight rebounds

Preston 63, Burley 34

Girl basketball scores

Oakley 45, Richfield 27

Dietrich 70, Murtaugh 68 (Double OT)

Rockland 44, Hagerman 16

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
A Twin Falls man is dead following a crash last week on Highway 93.
Twin Falls man dies one week later from crash on Highway 93
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning

Latest News

The tight end was second on the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, as he hauled in...
Gooding alumni Colston Loveland named 1st-Team All-Big Ten Offense
Bair recorded nearly 2,300 yards receiving to go along with 29 touchdowns throughout high...
Burleys’ Gatlin Bair receives his All-American Bowl jersey
Twin Falls will take on cross-town rivals Canyon Ridge on Thursday for a 7:30 tipoff. Canyon...
Twin Falls girls basketball dominates in conference opener; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores
The sophomore middle blocker for the Golden Eagles finished the year ranked 2nd in hitting...
Annie Nikolnikova named NJCAA First Team All-American