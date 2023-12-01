Amber Alert issued for child out of Victor, Idaho

VICTOR, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teton County Sheriff’s Office is is looking for a child who was last seen at 4600 Skyline Loop, Victor, Idaho 83455 and is believed to be in imminent danger.

They say the suspect is armed and dangerous please do not approach.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact208-354-2323 or 911 immediately.

The child is 10 months old and named Zeke Gregory Best.

The suspect is named Jeremy Albert Best and is 48 years old. He is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 245 pounds.

The suspect is driving a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, it is black and the plate number is 1T39349.

The suspect is known to have connections in Jackson Hole Wyoming and Alpine Wyoming, but it is unknown the direction he is traveling.

The child was adducted from their home at the address listed above by the biological parent.

The suspect is known to be heavily armed.

