Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Amber Alert issued for child out of Victor, Idaho

Child is believed to be in imminent danger
Amber Alert
Amber Alert(Teton County Sheriff)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:26 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teton County Sheriff’s Office is is looking for a child who was last seen at 4600 Skyline Loop, Victor, Idaho 83455 and is believed to be in imminent danger.

They say the suspect is armed and dangerous please do not approach.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact208-354-2323 or 911 immediately.

The child is 10 months old and named Zeke Gregory Best.

The suspect is named Jeremy Albert Best and is 48 years old. He is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 245 pounds.

The suspect is driving a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, it is black and the plate number is 1T39349.

The suspect is known to have connections in Jackson Hole Wyoming and Alpine Wyoming, but it is unknown the direction he is traveling.

The child was adducted from their home at the address listed above by the biological parent.

The suspect is known to be heavily armed.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact208-354-2323 or 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force
Erika Brock, 42, of Heyburn granted 60-day furlough to attend recovery program in Boise per...
Brock released from Jerome County custody for recovery program in Boise

Latest News

Thick fog causes 30 vehicle pileup on eastbound Interstate 86 at exit 56 in Pocatello. Road...
American Falls man passes away following crash near Pocatello
The clinic will focus on spine surgery, full joint replacements, plastic surgery for the hands...
Magic Valley Orthopedics hopes to maintain high quality care
Lloyd Family Christmas Trees is celebrating their 70th year in business.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lloyd Family Christmas Trees
A crash in Pocatello Monday has turned deadly, as a 66-year-old man passed away on Thursday.
Pocatello crash turns fatal