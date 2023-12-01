Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

American Falls man passes away following crash near Pocatello

He was involved in Monday’s 30-car pileup
A crash in Pocatello Monday has turned deadly, as a 66-year-old man passed away on Thursday.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:59 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday’s 30-vehicle pile-up near Pocatello has turned fatal.

A 66-year-old man who was transferred to Utah for medical attention has died, according to the Idaho State Police.

He was from American Falls.

The medical examiner will later release his identity and cause of death.

On Monday, a thick layer of fog covered the interstate, causing limited visibility in a short amount of time, west of Pocatello.

The vehicles all slowed down suddenly, causing a chain reaction.

Idaho State Police continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force

Latest News

The clinic will focus on spine surgery, full joint replacements, plastic surgery for the hands...
Magic Valley Orthopedics hopes to maintain high quality care
Lloyd Family Christmas Trees is celebrating their 70th year in business.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lloyd Family Christmas Trees
A crash in Pocatello Monday has turned deadly, as a 66-year-old man passed away on Thursday.
Pocatello crash turns fatal
CSI is now offering a new degree program for Spanish speaking students.
CSI is now offering a new degree program for students
New clinic opens in Twin Falls
New Clinic in Twin Falls: Magic Valley Orthopedics