American Falls man passes away following crash near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday’s 30-vehicle pile-up near Pocatello has turned fatal.

A 66-year-old man who was transferred to Utah for medical attention has died, according to the Idaho State Police.

He was from American Falls.

The medical examiner will later release his identity and cause of death.

On Monday, a thick layer of fog covered the interstate, causing limited visibility in a short amount of time, west of Pocatello.

The vehicles all slowed down suddenly, causing a chain reaction.

Idaho State Police continues to investigate the crash.

