Annual World AIDS Day is held as a reminder to end HIV-related stigma

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Friday (Dec. 1st) being World AIDS Day the South Central Public Health District is reminding residents of the global and local struggle to end HIV and STI-related stigma.

The first World AIDS Day took place in 1988 raising awareness about HIV and AIDS and honoring the lives affected.

The public health district says over the past few years they have seen an increase in STI cases including HIV.

South Central Health District Epidemiologist Jacob Ward said last year they saw 5 new confirmed cases and this year there have already been 13 confirmed cases. He added chlamydia is the district’s most reported disease in our area and this year they have had more than 700 cases reported compared to 650 the year before.

Ward said one possible reason for the increase in STI cases could be the population growth as well as people having anonymous partners.

“One really great way to prevent any STI, including HIV, is to know your partner’s status,” said Ward. “And, it makes it a little more difficult if it’s someone you’re just meeting for the first time just to have a sexual encounter.”

Ward said this Friday for World AIDS Day they are hosting a free event.

“This year we’re having an HIV testing event at the health district for anyone with risk factors, or who may have been exposed to HIV to come and get a test,” said Ward.

The event is at the South Central Public Health District from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ward said the health district provides free condoms, which are about 99.9% effective in preventing the spread of STIs and are available for free at any of the health district offices.

