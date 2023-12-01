Advertise with Us
Body of 5th Alaska landslide victim found; 1 remains missing

The body of a fifth victim of the deadly Wrangell landslide has been found according to a news...
The body of a fifth victim of the deadly Wrangell landslide has been found according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.(Courtesy Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities)
By Paul Choate and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - The body of a fifth victim of the deadly Wrangell landslide has been found, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

At 4:25 p.m. Thursday, the body of 65-year-old Otto Florschutz was found in the landslide debris.

The deadly landslide happened on Nov. 20 and wrecked multiple homes, including two that were occupied.

The bodies of 44-year-old Timothy Heller, 36-year-old Beth Heller, 16-year-old Mara Heller and 11-year-old Kara Heller have also been recovered since the landslide. Twelve-year-old Derek Heller remains missing.

Florschutz’s wife was found alive the day after the landslide.

The Department of Public Safety said volunteers and scent detection K-9 teams are still searching on a reactive basis. Troopers announced that active search and rescue operations were ceased on Thanksgiving morning.

On Nov. 21, Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster declaration in the aftermath of the landslide. For updates, DPS encourages people to follow the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s social media channels.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

