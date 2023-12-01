Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

CSI is now offering a new degree program for students

CSI is now offering a new degree program for Spanish speaking students.
CSI is now offering a new degree program for Spanish speaking students.(KMVT)
By Mai Orue
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

The College of Southern Idaho is now offering a new associate of arts offered, which is a Spanish class for native speakers.

The Associate of Arts degree is called Spanish for Heritage Speakers, the course has certain requirements you have to meet before taking the class.

Veronica Meta, one of the professors of this class, explains them, “you need to have grown with Spanish, to understand it, it speak it with your family even though they might call it a little bit of Spanglish and usually they need to interview with me and with Adam Croft and go from there.”

The first class of this course is for people who are orally fluent but still need help with writing and reading.

According to the CSI website, the main goal is to improve writing, speaking and critical thinking.

Graciela Jacobo, a student in the class explains her improvement by taking the class, “I know how to translate words, if that makes sense and I don’t get super nervous to speak in Spanish anymore.”

Though the class does teach these students how to get better grammar, reading and even speaking but it also connects them to their roots.

“This class besides being for language development and betterment it’s also focused on culture a little history.”

The class allows students to experience more of the Spanish culture, by exchanging traditions and stories about each other families, watching documentaries and talking about the history of Latin America and Spain.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force

Latest News

New clinic opens in Twin Falls
New Clinic in Twin Falls: Magic Valley Orthopedics
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
World AIDS Day is Dec. 1
Annual World AIDS Day is held as a reminder to end HIV-related stigma
Thursday evening's online weather update {11/30/2023}