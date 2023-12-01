CSI is now offering a new degree program for students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

The College of Southern Idaho is now offering a new associate of arts offered, which is a Spanish class for native speakers.

The Associate of Arts degree is called Spanish for Heritage Speakers, the course has certain requirements you have to meet before taking the class.

Veronica Meta, one of the professors of this class, explains them, “you need to have grown with Spanish, to understand it, it speak it with your family even though they might call it a little bit of Spanglish and usually they need to interview with me and with Adam Croft and go from there.”

The first class of this course is for people who are orally fluent but still need help with writing and reading.

According to the CSI website, the main goal is to improve writing, speaking and critical thinking.

Graciela Jacobo, a student in the class explains her improvement by taking the class, “I know how to translate words, if that makes sense and I don’t get super nervous to speak in Spanish anymore.”

Though the class does teach these students how to get better grammar, reading and even speaking but it also connects them to their roots.

“This class besides being for language development and betterment it’s also focused on culture a little history.”

The class allows students to experience more of the Spanish culture, by exchanging traditions and stories about each other families, watching documentaries and talking about the history of Latin America and Spain.

