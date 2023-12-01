Advertise with Us
Filer boys basketball opens season with a W; Thursday Idaho prep basketball scores

By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:01 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer boys basketball team hosted American Falls Thursday night to kick off their season.

Things started slow for the Wildcats.

Filer faced a zone defense for the majority of the first half and led to a 26-23 deficit at halftime.

The second half was a different story.

The Wildcats came out with a fire in their eyes and wouldn’t look back.

They would outscore American Falls 28-15 in the second half, on their way to a 51-41 win.

Junior Owen Grant and senior Kasen Christensen would both finish with 12 points in the win.

Filer is back in action Friday, as they travel to take on Skyline.

Other boys scores

Green Canyon (UT) 82, Mountain Home 29

Ridgeline (UT) 72, Twin Falls 54

Wendell 64, Valley 44

Girls basketball scores

Filer 56, Buhl 42

  • Filer: Hazel Fischer 15 points
  • Buhl: Mataya Thomas 18 points

Declo 52, West Jefferson 39

Twin Falls 65, Canyon Ridge 35

Ririe 52, Wendell 8

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

