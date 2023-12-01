Filer boys basketball opens season with a W; Thursday Idaho prep basketball scores
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer boys basketball team hosted American Falls Thursday night to kick off their season.
Things started slow for the Wildcats.
Filer faced a zone defense for the majority of the first half and led to a 26-23 deficit at halftime.
The second half was a different story.
The Wildcats came out with a fire in their eyes and wouldn’t look back.
They would outscore American Falls 28-15 in the second half, on their way to a 51-41 win.
Junior Owen Grant and senior Kasen Christensen would both finish with 12 points in the win.
Filer is back in action Friday, as they travel to take on Skyline.
Other boys scores
Green Canyon (UT) 82, Mountain Home 29
Ridgeline (UT) 72, Twin Falls 54
Wendell 64, Valley 44
Girls basketball scores
Filer 56, Buhl 42
- Filer: Hazel Fischer 15 points
- Buhl: Mataya Thomas 18 points
Declo 52, West Jefferson 39
Twin Falls 65, Canyon Ridge 35
Ririe 52, Wendell 8
