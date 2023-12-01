Fit and Well: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This is the time of year where we tend to see more unintentional or accidental carbon monoxide poisonings. 500 people a year die from it in the country and over 100,000 are hospitalized because of it.

According to the Magic Valley’s Paramedics team, typically carbon monoxide poisoning happens when people turn on their heaters after they haven’t run for half of the year. Once they are turned back on, sometimes there are leaks or the filters are plugged, causing them to not function properly and creating an incomplete combustion of gas or fuel. The most important thing to recognize is that carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and tasteless.

“Never use a gas burning or fuel burning like propane or kerosene device inside an enclosed space unless its specially designed for that such as a heater inside a house,” said Clinical Educator and Paramedic, Randy Morris.

“But anything outside of that, a propane heater, they’re not designed for indoors or enclosed spaces. If you’re going to run your car, which is another common way to get carbon monoxide poisoning, run it to warm it up, make sure your garage is open, you’re doing it in an enclosed space. And recognize the signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning which are often mistaken for the flu.”

The most common signs of cardon monoxide poisoning are headaches, nausea, confusion. The most important thing to do once you recognize those symptoms is to go outside and get to some fresh air. To prevent potential poison, it is suggested to get a carbon monoxide detector.

