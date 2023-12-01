Advertise with Us
Gooding senior Kathryn Sliman signs to Bismarck State

Through 22 games in her junior campaign, she recorded 17 hits, 10 runs, and 7 RBIs. She also was 3-0 as a pitcher, recording 71 strikeouts.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:02 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding senior Kathryn Sliman has officially signed to play college softball at Bismarck State College.

It was a special day, as she began playing softball at around eight years old, and then was surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and more for the awesome moment.

She told KMVT she decided a month ago, that she chose the Mystics because she liked the coaching staff and enjoyed the campus on her tour.

“I knew for a month now or two, I visited there in September and then I finally decided in October,” Sliman said. “I think it’s because I got to meet the coach and the girls in person because we went to North Dakota, and I got a full campus tour.”

Bismarck State is an NJCAA D2 college located in North Dakota.

Along with playing softball, Sliman wants to pursue forensics and study criminal justice at Bismarck State.

The Senators finished last year with a 17-10 record on their way to a third-place finish at the 3A state softball tournament.

