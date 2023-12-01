Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last month, a minor disclosed that they were sexually abused by a 57-year-old male multiple times between January and march of this year. The suspect was identified as James L. McKim.

Allegedly, McKim provided the minor with meth and would sexually abuse them while they were asleep. A record check was conducted following the report, and it was found that McKim was also accused of sexual abuse in 2014.

However, the case was closed after the victims would no longer contact the detectives assigned to the case. Today he was arraigned on zoom at the Jerome County district court on. He’s currently being held at the Jerome County jail.

“Court will issue a no contact order; the defendant will have no contact with the alleged victim or be within 1000 feet of him or the address. Also, as any condition of any bond, defendant may not have any contact with any minor child under the age of 18,” said Judge John B. Lothspeich.

McKim’s public defense attorney tried to argue for a lower bond to return McKim home under the supervision of his sister and husband. However, the motion was denied, and Judge Lothspeich kept his bond at $75,000. His Preliminary hearing will be held on December 14th at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.