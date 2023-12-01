Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Kimberly’s Ellie Stastny named Idaho 3A Soccer Player of the Year

Kimberly's Ellie Statsny named Idaho 3a State Soccer Player of the Year
By Kole Emplit
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly’s Ellie Stastny has been named the Idaho 3A state soccer Player of the Year.

The senior forward was incredible this season, leading Kimberly to an undefeated 3A High Desert Conference Championship for the first time, as well as a 20-2 overall record.

The bulldog also finished as the state runner-up.

Stastny told KMVT she’s happy to get a prestigious individual award after a great season for Kimberly.

“It was really surprising, I worked really hard this season and so to get this recognition is an honor,” Stastny said. “To have this achievement is great and to be able to share with my team is even better.”

Stastny recorded over 30 goals this season to go along with 15 assists.

Her drive for greatness this season for her and her squad was built stemming from the end of last year’s campaign.

“Coming off the season, it fell a little short last year but going into this season everyone on the team really wanted it, we knew we could do it we just had to connect and put it together,” Stastny said. “Coming into the season we knew what needed to get done.”

Stastny along with her sister Ellie are also standout golfers.

So, whether it’s soccer or golf, she has a bright future ahead of her.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force

Latest News

How about some Humpday high school hoops action! Lots of team off to hot starts, while others...
Wednesday Idaho prep basketball scores
The tight end was second on the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, as he hauled in...
Gooding alumni Colston Loveland named 1st-Team All-Big Ten Offense
Bair recorded nearly 2,300 yards receiving to go along with 29 touchdowns throughout high...
Burley’s Gatlin Bair receives his All-American Bowl jersey
Twin Falls will take on cross-town rivals Canyon Ridge on Thursday for a 7:30 tipoff. Canyon...
Twin Falls girls basketball dominates in conference opener; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores