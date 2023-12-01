Kimberly’s Ellie Stastny named Idaho 3A Soccer Player of the Year

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly’s Ellie Stastny has been named the Idaho 3A state soccer Player of the Year.

The senior forward was incredible this season, leading Kimberly to an undefeated 3A High Desert Conference Championship for the first time, as well as a 20-2 overall record.

The bulldog also finished as the state runner-up.

Stastny told KMVT she’s happy to get a prestigious individual award after a great season for Kimberly.

“It was really surprising, I worked really hard this season and so to get this recognition is an honor,” Stastny said. “To have this achievement is great and to be able to share with my team is even better.”

Stastny recorded over 30 goals this season to go along with 15 assists.

Her drive for greatness this season for her and her squad was built stemming from the end of last year’s campaign.

“Coming off the season, it fell a little short last year but going into this season everyone on the team really wanted it, we knew we could do it we just had to connect and put it together,” Stastny said. “Coming into the season we knew what needed to get done.”

Stastny along with her sister Ellie are also standout golfers.

So, whether it’s soccer or golf, she has a bright future ahead of her.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.