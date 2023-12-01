Advertise with Us
New Clinic in Twin Falls: Magic Valley Orthopedics

By Dereka Kay
Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Lukes has always been the magic valley go-to for all major surgeries. Now a new clinic, located on North College Road, is open and is offering orthopedic care to the community.

Magic Valley Orthopedics was established by seven orthopedic surgeons from St. Luke’s Health System here in Twin Falls, eight other advanced practice providers such as physician assistants and nurse practitioners also joined them at their conservative practice.

The clinic will focus on spine surgery, full joint replacements, plastic surgery for the hands and more, their goal is to continue to deliver high quality care and conservative treatment to patients in the magic valley region.

“We’re not looking at a separation per say, we’re going to continue to partner with them, continue to work with St. Lukes just as an important valuable member of the health care team and the community,” said Spine Surgeon, Justin Dazley. “We’re going to operate at the hospital and we’re going to see patients in the emergency room in the hospital. and really try to stay as involved in that area as we need to.”

After November 17th, The Magic Valley Orthopedics officially became its own entity. The clinic accepts all insurance and every patient that enters their doors, payment plans and assistance for those without insurance are also available.

“Physicians and patients deserve the right to choose certain aspects of their health care and having the freedom and autonomy to develop a care plan that fits the patients need is beneficial not only to the patient, but the doctor and the community as a whole,” said Joint Replacement Specialist, Jed May.

Magic Valley Orthopedics is located at 738 North College Road in Twin Falls.

