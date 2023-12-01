Advertise with Us
Oakley Valley Arts Council yearly Christmas Concert set for December 2 and 3

Oakley Valley Arts Christmas Concert
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Oakley Valley Arts Council is inviting the community to come and enjoy festive music this weekend. Starting on December 2 at 7:30 P.M. at the Oakley LDS Stake Center the concert series will begin. The concert will include 12 songs ranging from ancient plainsongs to selections from “The Messiah”, traditional carols, and some more contemporary pieces.

Admission is free as it is their way of giving back to the community who have continued to lend their support while the Historic Howells Opera House undergoes repairs.

The concert series, starting on December 2 and ending on December 3, will also have a viewable selection of Nativities and is truly a great way to start your holiday season.

To help promote the event we were joined on Rise and Shine by OVAC Board Member Wendell Wells who spoke about everything you can expect to see this weekend.

For more details click the play button above.

