TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s the holiday season and one local business has been supplying the Magic Valley with their holiday tree needs for 70 years and they are the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

Lloyd Family Christmas Trees started in Almo 70 years ago, when third-generation owner Logan Lloyd’s grandfather sold some pinyon pine at a wholesale price, before an Army deployment.

Upon his return, he met and married the love of his life, who convinced him to sell the trees at retail price and from there Lloyd Family Christmas Trees was born.

The family business has grown immensely over the years, leading to parking lots full of their trees throughout the Magic Valley around the holiday. And it all started with some very humble beginnings.

“For years he [Lloyd’s grandfather] would go cut pinyon during the day and at night he would drop them off and grandma would be in her car, and she would sell trees and that’s how the business started, and it’s grown,” Lloyd said.

“We’ve got four generations running around here, so it’s been a family project that we’ve all enjoyed.”

If you would like to snag one of the Lloyd Family’s Christmas Trees for yourself, you will need to act fast because they are already almost out for the season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.