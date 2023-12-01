Smith, Bette Lou

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bette Lou Smith, of Burley, Idaho, passed away peacefully, with family, on November 29, 2023. She was 89 years old.

Born Betty Lou Arnett of Dayton, Ohio, on May 29, 1934. She married Dean L. Smith of Jerome, Idaho, in 1955. In 1961 they drove with their two young daughters to Burley, Idaho.

She found fellowship by joining the First Christian Church where she taught Sunday school. She loved being a home room mother for her three daughters. Volunteering with campfire girls and blue birds, Bette made friends everywhere she went. She had a certain warmth that drew people to her, a welcoming smile, quick to laugh while complimenting your shoes or hairstyle, occasionally both.

She loved music, planting flowers in her garden, cooking with her husband, and baking cookies with her daughters. She was an avid reader, with many hours spent at the library. Bette also volunteered at Cassia Memorial Hospital snack bar for 25-plus years.

She is survived by three daughters, Dena (Bob) Ferlic of Meridian, Idaho, Sheri Smith of Burley, Idaho, and Cathy Smith of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Patrick (Karly) Burns, Andy (Kelli) Burns, and Missi (Ben) Burns; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kitty Stein and Sharon Reigle.

Our family would like to thank Pomerelle Place, Cassia Regional Hospital, Intermountain Home Health & Hospice, and Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care.

In accordance with Bette’s wishes, no formal services will be held. The family will gather for a private memorial service.

Cremation arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

