Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots: Tommy’s Express Carwash in Burley

Tommy's Express in Burley is a sponsored drop off location for Toys for Tots to make sure kids in our area have a wonderful Christmas.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Burley is a drop off location for Toys for Tots.

They wanted to participate because they have been members of the community for their whole lives, and they see the good Toys for Tots has done for the community.

If you donate a toy at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Burley, they will give you a free car wash as well.

Click on the full interview above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Police lights generic
Attempted vehicle theft leads to murder in Twin Falls
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
If UNLV beats San Jose State on Saturday, the Broncos are guaranteed a spot in the...
Boise State likely clinched a spot in the Mountain West Championship after win vs. Air Force

Latest News

A look inside the Twin Falls Warming Center, a place for those looking to get out of the cold
Twin Falls Warming Center sees good amount of people so far this season
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we say goodbye to a beloved husband, father,...
Funkhouser, Lonnie Guy
Christmas Lights (gfx)
First Federal Bank presents Casperson Family Christmas Lights
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Parish, Georgia