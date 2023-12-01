Twin Falls Warming Center sees good amount of people so far this season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every night when the KMVT overnight forecast is for 29 degrees or below, the Twin Falls Warming Center, located at the Taproot Church, is open.

This year so far they have seen 24 different individuals in total.

Randy Wastradowski says they have had many more people this year already in need of the warming center, and it isn’t even December yet.

He says the warming center is meant to be a place for anyone who doesn’t have some where to be at night, there are no questions asked.

You are able to spend the night, have a snack, and get a good night’s sleep.

“We’re finding out that most of them are on the streets, some of them are living in vehicles, some of them have jobs, some of them are trying to find a way to get out of here back to where they are from, we’ve seen some of that, we’ve seen a group come in together, just trying to figure things out, stuff happened they needed a place to sleep overnight that wasn’t outside,” said Randy Wastradowski, the director.

They have seen all ages, from upper teens to 80′s.

They do need help from the community to continue to stay open.

They need volunteers, snacks for the people who stay, and monetary donations to continue offering this service to the community.

“Still need volunteers, obviously that is going to be an ongoing recruitment, we need volunteers who are willing to be here overnight, that 11 to 3 shift, the other big need we have is financial, we do have expenses, we are going to be paying Taproot Church, whatever increase they have this winter because of us,” said Wastradowski. “Build up enough so that in the future, we’re still here, I’d hate to run out of funding in January, and that’s the worst time when people are going to need us the most.”

The warming center is open from 8:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. except for Monday morning when they close at 6:00 a.m. and open at 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The best place to get updates on the Twin Falls Warming Center is on their Facebook page, which is Twin Falls Warming Center.

