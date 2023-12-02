Advertise with Us
11th Annual Chobani Yogurt Giveaway taking place Saturday morning

Photo courtesy of Chobani Greek Yogurt from 2015's giveaway.
Photo courtesy of Chobani Greek Yogurt from 2015's giveaway.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is excited to host their 11th annual Chobani Yogurt Giveaway Saturday morning.

Everyone is invited to the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Parking Lot between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 2 to get two free cases of yogurt from Chobani.

This is a drive through event, so you won’t even have to get out of the car.

Chobani says they enjoy hosting this event and seeing everyone’s smiling faces as they drive through.

“Chobani is really committed to helping our community in terms of food insecurity, being a part of the community and supporting in anyway we can, we do a lot of donations, to the pantries, the school pantries, and try to be involved in the community in any way we can and use food as a force for good,” said Kelly Hergesell, the community impact manager.

They have 5,000 cases off yogurt to give away, and they suggest you arrive early as they do expect to run out.

