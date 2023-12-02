AAA gives tips for transporting your Christmas tree

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — December is here, and while this weekend isn’t shaping up to be the best in terms of weather, many families will be heading into the woods to chop down the perfect tree.

AAA is advising those who may be chopping down a tree this weekend to take proper precautions when it comes to bringing that tree back into town.

One of the smartest things you can do when travelling with a Christmas tree on your vehicle is to first, take the back roads and to drive slowly. That way if anything were to happen where the tree would slide off the top you wouldn’t be putting others in danger.

AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde gave another piece of advice in terms of how to transport the tree on your vehicle.

“We want to make sure that it’s trunk forward. Tie it off at the front, the middle and the back. And tug on it from lots of different angles to make sure it’s on there really good. Don’t use the cheap twine, use the ratchet tie downs and a good sturdy rope,” Conde said.

In addition to making sure the tree is properly strapped to the car, having the correct vehicle for the task is another important factor when it comes to Christmas tree transport.

“It also comes down to having the right vehicle for the job. You want to have a pickup truck, or a roof rack, or something you can use that’s not going to damage your vehicle. You can put a blanket or a tarp up there so that when you put it down it doesn’t scratch your paint,” Conde said.

If you plan to head into the woods to cut down a tree this holiday season make sure you buy a tag from the Bureau of Land Management and follow all their rules and regulations pertaining to chopping down Christmas trees.

To purchase a tag follow this link: https://forestproducts.blm.gov/

