Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Animal shelter’s longest resident adopted after waiting nearly 300 days to find forever home

Gibson, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was adopted last month after spending nearly 300...
Gibson, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was adopted last month after spending nearly 300 days at a Florida animal shelter.(Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Florida says its longest resident has finally found a forever home.

According to the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare, Gibson, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was adopted last month after spending nearly 300 days at the shelter.

“We have some great news to share ... our longest resident was adopted,” the team shared. “They say that 11/11 is a lucky day, and for Gibson, that couldn’t have been more true.”

The animal care team said Gibson had been staying with them for almost 10 months before being adopted by the Wingard family.

“Waiting very patiently to go home to his forever family ... Finally, Gibson’s wish for a family came true,” the team said.

Gibson’s new mom even shared an update about the pup’s first few days once home.

“He’s adjusting very well and is now tuckered out beside me on the couch snoring away,” she said. “He’s such a sweet boy, and I am forever thankful to y’all for trusting us with him.”

The animal welfare team said they are “over the moon” to see Gibson thriving in his new home and thanked the Wingards for adding him to their family.

“We are so grateful to the Wingards for opening up their home and their hearts to Gibson!” the team said. “Thank you again to the Wingards for giving Gibson his second chance.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found deceased at Tint Shop V on Friday, December 1, 2023. Unknown at this time what...
Twin Falls Police investigating shooting on Kimberly Road Friday night
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
ISP and Idaho Power shut down portion of I-84 after early morning incident
Hunters find human remains on their private property near Twin Lakes in Kootenai County, Idaho.
Hunters find human remains in northern Idaho north of Rathdrum, name of person and cause of death unknown
James McKim, of Jerome is accused of supply meth to teen and sexually abusing teen over course...
Jerome man accused of supplying teen with meth and raping teen over several months
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning
Overheated lithium battery determined as cause of Jerome house fire Sunday morning

Latest News

A 7.6 earthquake was recorded off the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
FILE - Capuava oil refinery owned by Petrobras sits in Maui, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo,...
50 oil companies pledge to combat methane at COP28 meeting
Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting near a homeless camp in Las Vegas
A family is demanding answers after a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for hours...
5-year-old left alone on school bus for hours, father says