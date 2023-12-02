Boise State football wins Mountain West Conference championship

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos defeated the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels, 44-20, in the 2023 Mountain West Conference Conference title game for their first conference championship since 2019.

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green lit up the Rebels defense for four total touchdowns and 300 total yards. Green tossed two passing touchdowns including a 57 yard bomb to Austin Bolt. The other two touchdowns were via the ground including a 70-yard scamper on the drive following the 57-yard touchdown pass.

The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Ashton Jeanty also added a rushing score.

The Broncos are projected to play in the New Mexico Bowl on the first day of bowl season down in Albuquerque, New Mexico to play against the New Mexico State Aggies. The official bowl schedule will be released Sunday afternoon.

